Ottawa shooting: One person killed and three others injured. One person was killed and three …Read More »
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Fast and Furious Trailer Released: Watch First ‘Fast 8’ Teaser!
The first trailer for the 8th Fast and Furious installment – titled The Fate of …Read More »
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First trailer Baywatch reboot The Rock Zac Efron (Watch)
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New Spider-Man trailer reveals a new look and feel (Watch)
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Underworld Blood Wars Trailers Starring Kate Beckinsale (Watch It Now)
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Sobeys to lay off 800 office workers
The first phase of Michael Medline’s plan to transform Empire Ltd.’s Sobeys grocery subsidiary is …Read More »
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World’s second-largest diamond sells for $53 Million
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Vibrator maker to pay out $3 million for tracking customer usage
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Diamonds discovered for first time in Manitoba
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China: Organic molecule remnants found in dinosaur fossils
Organic molecule remnants found in nuclei of 125-million-year-old dinosaur cells. A team of scientists from …Read More »
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Microscope allows gentle, continuous imaging of light-sensitive corals (Study)
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Florida still deadliest state for lightning as storms roll into busiest time of year (Study)
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Mathematical noodling leads to new insights into an old fusion problem (Study)
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Vicki Draves, First Asian American woman to win Olympic medal gets Google Doodle spotlight
Google Doodle celebrates Olympic athlete, Filipino American competition diver and coach Vicki Draves, a woman …Read More »
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Oklahoma: Comanche senior scores 65-yard touchdown in a wheelchair
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San Jose Sharks beat Edmonton Oilers 3-2 in overtime in Game 1
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Alleged Rogers Centre Beer Can Tosser Identified (Video)
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Megan Rapinoe: US soccer star Kneels For Anthem at NWSL Match
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Brian Laundrie news: ‘We’re not wasting our time,’ police commander says
VENICE, Fla. – Six days into the search for Brian Laundrie, police in North Port …Read More »
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Kroger shooting suspect identified
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Massachusetts police surprise boy with new bike after previous 2 were stolen
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The Caribbean island where you need to earn $70K to enter
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Louise Fischer: Danish journalist records herself having sex for a feature at a swingers club